Sensex, Nifty jump over 1% after four days of decline

December 26, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image

File image

Equity benchmarks ended with a jump of over 1% on December 26 after four days of losses amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20% to settle at 60,566.42. During the day, it jumped 988.49 points or 1.65% to 60,833.78.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17% to end at 18,014.60.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Tata Motors were the major winners.

Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 3.63% to $83.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net of ₹706.84 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

