Sensex, Nifty hit record highs on U.S. Fed rate cut; banks lead gains

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed to fresh record high levels on Thursday (September 19, 2024) in line with firm global trends after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the first cut in policy rate in more than four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex climbed 236.57 points, or 0.29%, to settle at a lifetime high of 83,184.80. During the day, it jumped 825.38 points, or 0.99%, to scale an all-time intra-day high of 83,773.61.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty gained 38.25 points, or 0.15%, to 25,415.80. During the day, it surged 234.4 points, or 0.92%, to hit a fresh intra-day record peak of 25,611.95.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the 30 Sensex firms, NTPC, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards from the pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended in positive territory. European markets were quoting higher. The US markets ended lower on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

"The benchmark indices concluded with a minor gain after hitting record highs post the US Fed's more than expected interest rates cut of 50 bps and hinted for further reduction. The substantial rate cut sparked concerns over global slowdown, resulting in profit-booking in mid & small cap trading at premium valuation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,153.69 crore on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), according to exchange data.

"The 50 bps rate cut is a bold stance by the US Fed to revitalise their subdued economy, which will in turn open the door for other global central banks, including the RBI, to kick-start the softer interest rate regime," Vijay Bharadia, Founder, Wallfort Financial Services Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.21% to $74.54 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark dropped 131.43 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 82,948.23 on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). The NSE Nifty also declined 41 points, or 0.16%, to close at 25,377.55.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.