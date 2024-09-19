GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs on U.S. Fed rate cut; banks lead gains

From the 30 Sensex firms, NTPC, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers

Published - September 19, 2024 04:30 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The BSE benchmark dropped 131.43 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 82,948.23 on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

The BSE benchmark dropped 131.43 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 82,948.23 on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed to fresh record high levels on Thursday (September 19, 2024) in line with firm global trends after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the first cut in policy rate in more than four years.

The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex climbed 236.57 points, or 0.29%, to settle at a lifetime high of 83,184.80. During the day, it jumped 825.38 points, or 0.99%, to scale an all-time intra-day high of 83,773.61.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty gained 38.25 points, or 0.15%, to 25,415.80. During the day, it surged 234.4 points, or 0.92%, to hit a fresh intra-day record peak of 25,611.95.

From the 30 Sensex firms, NTPC, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards from the pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended in positive territory. European markets were quoting higher. The US markets ended lower on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

"The benchmark indices concluded with a minor gain after hitting record highs post the US Fed's more than expected interest rates cut of 50 bps and hinted for further reduction. The substantial rate cut sparked concerns over global slowdown, resulting in profit-booking in mid & small cap trading at premium valuation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,153.69 crore on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), according to exchange data.

"The 50 bps rate cut is a bold stance by the US Fed to revitalise their subdued economy, which will in turn open the door for other global central banks, including the RBI, to kick-start the softer interest rate regime," Vijay Bharadia, Founder, Wallfort Financial Services Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.21% to $74.54 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark dropped 131.43 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 82,948.23 on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). The NSE Nifty also declined 41 points, or 0.16%, to close at 25,377.55.

Published - September 19, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance / stocks / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.