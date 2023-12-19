GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs on firm global trends, buying in Reliance

The BSE Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17% to settle at 71,437.19.

December 19, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new lifetime high levels in intra-day trade on Tuesday before ending with gains on the back of buying in index major Reliance Industries and positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17% to settle at 71,437.19. During the day, it jumped 308.62 points or 0.43 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 71,623.71.

The Nifty climbed 86.4 points or 0.40% to hit its record peak of 21,505.05. It finally closed higher by 34.45 points or 0.16% at 21,453.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Nestle, NTPC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory, while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended with gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.30% to $77.72 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹33.51 crore on Monday after continuous buying, according to exchange data.

Snapping its three-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 168.66 points or 0.24% to settle at 71,315.09 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 38 points or 0.18% to 21,418.65.

