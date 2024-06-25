GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels

Sensex and Nifty hit new highs, with banks leading gains; India records current account surplus; global markets mixed

Published - June 25, 2024 03:06 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 541.25 points to hit a fresh lifetime peak of 77,882.33 during the afternoon trade. The Nifty went up by 130.8 points to hit a new record high of 23,668.65. File

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels on June 25 tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 541.25 points to hit a fresh lifetime peak of 77,882.33 during the afternoon trade. The Nifty went up by 130.8 points to hit a new record high of 23,668.65.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest gainers.

Adani Ports, Power Grid, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Markets tumble in early trade on weak trends from global equities, fresh foreign fund outflows

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.

U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on June 24.

India recorded a current account surplus of $5.7 billion or 0.6% of GDP in the March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

This is the first time in ten quarters that the crucial metric of the country’s external strength has turned into surplus mode.

“A positive news from the market perspective is the current account turning surplus in Q4 FY24. This will take away the pressure on the rupee and pave the way for FII inflows when clarity emerges on the Fed rate cuts,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Rupee sees range-bound trade against U.S. dollar in morning deals

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.06% to $85.96 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹653.97 crore on June 24, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark ended 131.18 points or 0.17% higher at 77,341.08 on June 24. The Nifty went up 36.75 points or 0.16% to settle at 23,537.85.

