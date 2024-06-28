ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade

Published - June 28, 2024 10:28 am IST - Mumbai

Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were among the laggards

PTI

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels in early trade on June 28 amid a rally in global markets, buying in Reliance Industries and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 308.49 points to hit a fresh record peak of 79,551.67. The Nifty climbed 103.75 points to hit a new lifetime high of 24,148.25.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Nestle were the biggest gainers.

Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were among the laggards.

"The market momentum has the potential to take the Sensex to 80,000 level. The healthy trend in the recent rally is that it is driven by fundamentally strong largecaps like RIL, Bharti and leading private sector banks," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

U.S. markets ended in positive territory on June 27.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹7,658.77 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49% to $86.81 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 568.93 points or 0.72% to settle at a new closing peak of 79,243.18 on Thursday.

The Nifty ended at a fresh record high of 24,044.50, rising 175.70 points or 0.74%.

