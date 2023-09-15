HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

September 15, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new record peaks in early trade on Friday | file hpot

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new record peaks in early trade on Friday | file hpot | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new record peaks in early trade on Friday, helped by a rally in global markets and fresh foreign inflows.

Rallying for the 11th day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 255.46 points to hit its fresh all-time high of 67,774.46 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 70.05 points to reach its new lifetime peak of 20,173.15.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth ₹294.69 crore, according to exchange data.

"The participation of blue chips like Infosys, RIL, L&T, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank has imparted resilience to the ongoing rally. Even though the undercurrent of the market is bullish the high valuations and new risks like surging crude and rising dollar index can impact the market negatively.

"Brent crude at $94 is a major macro worry which the market cannot ignore for long," V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.82 per cent to $94.47 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 52.01 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 67,519 on Thursday. The Nifty advanced 33.10 points or 0.16 per cent to end at its all-time closing high of 20,103.10.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks / business (general) / currency values

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.