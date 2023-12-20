GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 475.88 points to 71,913.07 — its all-time peak — in early trade

December 20, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Wednesday amid a firm trend in global markets along with buying in stocks of IT companies and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 475.88 points to 71,913.07 — its all-time peak — in early trade. The Nifty climbed 138.8 points to reach its record high of 21,591.90.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory while Shanghai traded lower.

The U.S. markets ended in the green on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.10% to $79.15 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹601.52 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

"Despite concerns such as a spike in oil prices and FIIs selling shares, Dalal Street maintains its optimism for fresh highs. Positive catalysts include gains in Dow Jones and Nasdaq, a weakened U.S. dollar, lower U.S. treasury bond yields, and the ongoing Fed rate cut bets," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark climbed 122.10 points or 0.17% to settle at 71,437.19 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 34.45 points or 0.16% to 21,453.10.

