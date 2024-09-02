GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers

Published - September 02, 2024 10:31 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File,

File, | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Monday (September 2, 2024) tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

Equity markets have been continuously rallying amid the US rate cut hopes gathering momentum and renewed foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 359.51 points to hit a new record peak of 82,725.28 during the early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 97.75 points to reach a fresh all-time high of 25,333.65.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul traded in the positive territory while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹5,318.14 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"The market has entered a zone of steady but mild up-move caused by the accumulation of quality largecaps. FIIs turning buyers last week mainly due to some large bulk deals also has improved sentiments in the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.82% to $ 76.30 a barrel.

Rallying for the ninth straight session on Friday, the BSE benchmark climbed 231.16 points or 0.28% to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77.

In its best winning streak since its launch in 1996, the NSE Nifty soared 83.95 points or 0.33% to hit a new lifetime closing high of 25,235.90, taking its victorious run to the 12th day in a row.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.