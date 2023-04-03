HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty gain for third straight session

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 114.92 points or 0.19% to close at 59,106.44 points, whereas the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.30 points or 0.22% to close at 17,398.05 points

April 03, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled with gains for the third straight session on April 3, helped by buying in auto, banking and capital goods shares despite a spike in crude oil prices.

ALSO READ
OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts from May to end of 2023

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 114.92 points or 0.19% to close at 59,106.44 points with 22 of its components ending in the green and eight closing lower. It moved in a range of 58,793.08 points to 59,204.82 points during the intra-day trade.

Extending gains to the third day, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.30 points or 0.22% to close at 17,398.05 points. As many as 32 Nifty shares closed with gains while 18 stocks declined.

In the last three sessions, Sensex has risen by 1,492 points or 2.51% while Nifty has gained 446 points or 2.9%.

While gains in auto, capital goods and banking and financials shares supported the uptrend, selling in IT, FMCG and metal shares restricted the gains in the key indices.

"Investors were of the view that the easing price pressure would provide the central bank with leeway to pause the rate hike. However, the surprise production cut by OPEC+ has fuelled concerns about inflationary pressure, which may prompt central banks to remain hawkish," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Oil prices jumped around 5% to nearly one month high of $84.19 per barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced a production cut of 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year.

On the other hand, manufacturing activities in India touched a three-month high in March boosted by faster expansion in new orders and output amid demand resilience and easing of cost pressures, according to a monthly survey.

Global markets were mixed as a spike in crude oil prices fuelled fears of high energy prices in Europe and the U.S.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%.

Meanwhile, RBI's rate-setting panel on Monday started its three-day meeting amid expectations that the Central bank may go for 25 basis points hike in benchmark interest rate, probably the last in the current monetary tightening cycle that began in May 2022.

On Friday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they purchased shares worth ₹357.86 crore.

Related Topics

financial markets / foreign exchange market / economy, business and finance / energy and resource / stocks

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.