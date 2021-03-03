Sensex, Nifty firm up gains in early trade; financial stocks shine

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty continued their upward journey in the opening session on March 3, propped up by significant gains in financial stocks.
The BSE barometer Sensex was trading higher by 411.23 points or 0.82% at 50,708.12 in early session, and the Nifty was up 124.65 points or 0.84% at 15,043.75.
The Sensex rally was driven by HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank — spurting as much as 1.4%.
Of the Sensex constituents, 25 traded in the green.
On March 2, the Sensex had rallied 447.05 points or 0.90%, and the Nifty had jumped 157.55 points or 1.07%, extending gains for the second day in a row.
Foreign investors bought equities worth a net ₹2,223.16 crore in Indian capital markets on March 2, exchange data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, stocks were trading higher in afternoon deals despite an overnight retreat on Wall Street.
Meanwhile, Brent Futures rose 0.64% to trade at 63.02 per barrel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath