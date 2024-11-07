Sensex, Nifty fall over 1 %, snap two-day rally ahead of U.S. Fed interest rate decision

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbled more than 1% on Thursday (November 7, 2024) after a two-day rally as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex tanked 836.34 points or 1.04%, to settle at 79,541.79. During the day, it slumped 958.79 points or 1.19%, to 79,419.34.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty dropped 284.70 points or 1.16%, to finish at 24,199.35.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the major losers.

State Bank of India emerged as the only gainer from the pack.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,445.59 crore on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher while Tokyo ended lower.

European markets were trading in positive territory. Wall Street ended significantly higher on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Republican leader Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history, by rising from the political wilderness four years after his eviction from the White House and subsequent failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.33% to $74.67 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 901.50 points, or 1.13%, to settle at 80,378.13 on Wednesday (November 6, 2024). The Nifty soared 270.75 points, or 1.12%, to 24,484.05.

