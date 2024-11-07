ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty fall over 1 %, snap two-day rally ahead of U.S. Fed interest rate decision

Published - November 07, 2024 04:32 pm IST - Mumbai

Stock markets tumble over 1% as investors await U.S. Fed decision, with Sensex and Nifty dropping significantly

PTI

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the major losers. File

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbled more than 1% on Thursday (November 7, 2024) after a two-day rally as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and unabated foreign fund outflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex tanked 836.34 points or 1.04%, to settle at 79,541.79. During the day, it slumped 958.79 points or 1.19%, to 79,419.34.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty dropped 284.70 points or 1.16%, to finish at 24,199.35.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the major losers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

State Bank of India emerged as the only gainer from the pack.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,445.59 crore on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher while Tokyo ended lower.

European markets were trading in positive territory. Wall Street ended significantly higher on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Republican leader Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history, by rising from the political wilderness four years after his eviction from the White House and subsequent failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

Donald Trump wins White House race: U.S. Election Results 2024 in Charts

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.33% to $74.67 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 901.50 points, or 1.13%, to settle at 80,378.13 on Wednesday (November 6, 2024). The Nifty soared 270.75 points, or 1.12%, to 24,484.05.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US