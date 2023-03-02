HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 1% on weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

Stock markets in Europe were trading lower during the afternoon trade. The U.S. markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

March 02, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A view of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai | File Photo

A view of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai | File Photo

Market benchmarks ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday amid weak trend in global equities and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 501.73 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 58,909.35. During the day, it tanked 544.82 points or 0.91 per cent to 58,866.26.

The NSE Nifty declined 129 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,321.90.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Japan, China and Hong Kong ended lower, while Seoul settled in the green.

Stock markets in Europe were trading lower during the afternoon trade. The U.S. markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

"Global markets turned back to selling mode with the U.S. 10-year bond yield crossing 4 per cent as a fresh set of U.S. data suggested that inflation will remain elevated for a longer period. Rising bond yields are driving foreign money out of emerging markets, and as a result, FIIs were net sellers in the domestic market for the sixth consecutive day," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.51 per cent to $84.74 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) again offloaded shares worth ₹424.88 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / financing and stock offering / stock exchanges / foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange / economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.