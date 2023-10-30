HamberMenu
Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on continuous foreign fund outflows, sluggish trend in global markets

Sensex declined 179.06 points despite a positive beginning; Nifty dipped 49.25 points

October 30, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image.

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday (October 30) after a day's breather amid continuous foreign fund outflows and sluggish trends in global market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.06 points to 63,603.74 despite a positive beginning. The Nifty dipped 49.25 points to 18,998.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Titan and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded in the negative territory while Seoul and Shanghai were quoted in the green.

The U.S. markets ended mostly lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.23% to $89.37 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,500.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out over ₹20,300 crore from Indian equities this month so far, primarily due to a sharp surge in the US treasury yield, and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The BSE benchmark jumped 634.65 points or 1.01% to settle at 63,782.80 on Friday. The wider gauge Nifty surged 190 points or 1.01% to 19,047.25.

