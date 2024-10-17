GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day amid foreign fund exodus

Intense selling in realty, auto, consumer discretionary and consumer durable stocks also dragged the markets lower

Updated - October 17, 2024 04:36 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped on Thursday (October 17, 2024), taking their downward trend to the third day

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped on Thursday (October 17, 2024), taking their downward trend to the third day | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped on Thursday (October 17, 2024), taking their downward trend to the third day running amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Intense selling in realty, auto, consumer discretionary and consumer durable stocks also dragged the markets lower.

Markets fall after rising in opening trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows

The BSE Sensex tanked 494.75 points or 0.61% to settle at 81,006.61. During the day, it tumbled 595.72 points or 0.73% to 80,905.64.

The NSE Nifty slumped 221.45 points or 0.89% to 24,749.85.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Nestle declined over 3% after the FMCG major reported a decline of 0.94% in its net profit at ₹899.49 crore for the second quarter that ended September 2024, as some of its key brands faced softer consumer demand and high commodity prices.

Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Maruti, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the other big laggards.

Hyundai Motor India's record ₹27,870 crore IPO fully subscribed

However, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were among the biggest gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,435.94 crore on Wednesday (October 16), according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading higher in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Amazon.com joins push for nuclear power to meet data centre demand

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.27% to $74.42 a barrel.

Falling for the second day, the BSE benchmark declined by 318.76 points or 0.39% to settle at 81,501.36 on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The Nifty declined by 86.05 points or 0.34% to 24,971.30.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.