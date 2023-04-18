ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on selling in oil, banking stocks

April 18, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 183.74 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for a second day on Tuesday as investors remained cautious amid disappointing earnings from IT majors TCS and Infosys.

Fall in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and fresh foreign fund outflows also dented sentiment.

Reversing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 183.74 points or 0.31% to settle at 59,727.01. During the day, it declined 331.45 points or 0.55% to a low of 59,579.30.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 46.70 points or 0.26% to end at 17,660.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, ITC and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower, while Japan Shanghai settled with gains.

European markets were trading with gains during the afternoon trade. The U.S. markets had ended in the positive territory on Monday.

The Sensex had tanked 520.25 points or 0.86% to settle at 59,910.75 on Monday. The Nifty fell 121.15 points or 0.68% to finish at 17,706.85.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12% to $84.66 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth ₹533.20 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

