ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on losses in RIL, HUL

January 20, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Mumbai

The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 80.20 points or 0.44% to end at 18,027.65.

PTI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second day in a row on Friday amid weak trend in the US markets and losses in index major Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 236.66 points or 0.39% to settle at 60,621.77. During the day, it fell 273.18 points or 0.44% to 60,585.25.

The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 80.20 points or 0.44% to end at 18,027.65.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever fell nearly 4% amid concerns over increase in royalty and central services arrangement fee to its parent Unilever group.

Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

European benchmarks were trading higher during mid-session deals. Markets in the U.S. had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.82% to $86.87 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets and they bought shares worth ₹399.98 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US