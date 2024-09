Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 2nd session as Reliance, Airtel drag

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Thursday (September 5, 2024), tracking losses in the most valuable firm Reliance Industries, Bharati Airtel and L&T amid a negative trend in global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to initial gains and declined 151.48 points or 0.18% to settle at 82,201.16. During the day, it dropped 222.2 points or 0.26% to 82,130.44.

The NSE Nifty dipped 53.60 points or 0.21% to 25,145.10 despite a positive beginning of the trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries declined over 1%. Tata Motors, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were other big laggards.

In contrast, Titan, ITC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were among the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

European markets were trading mostly lower in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹975.46 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark dropped 202.80 points or 0.25% to settle at 82,352.64. The Nifty declined 81.15 points or 0.32% to 25,198.70. The Nifty had surged nearly 1,141 points or 4.59% in 14 straight days.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.14% to $73.53 a barrel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.