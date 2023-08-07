Sensex, Nifty extend gains on buying in Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, RIL

August 07, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Mumbai

The benchmark equity indices ended with gains on Monday, extending the previous day's rally, unfazed by a weak trend in global markets amid buying in Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries.

However, continuous foreign fund outflows prevented the markets from registering a sharp rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 232.23 points or 0.35% to settle at 65,953.48. During the day, it jumped 346.65 points or 0.52% to 66,067.90.

The NSE Nifty advanced 80.30 points or 0.41% to end at 19,597.30.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 4 per cent, emerging as the biggest gainer. Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the other major gainers.

State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Nestle and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

In the Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

The European markets were trading in the negative territory. The U.S. markets ended lower on Friday.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.73% to $85.63 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹556.32 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. After five months of sustained buying, foreign investors have turned net sellers and pulled out over ₹2,000 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of August.

After three days of declines, the BSE benchmark on Friday climbed 480.57 points or 0.74% to settle at 65,721.25. The Nifty advanced 135.35 points or 0.70% to end at 19,517.

