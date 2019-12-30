Markets

Sensex, Nifty end on a mixed note

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.

After swinging over 260 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 17.14 points, or 0.04%, lower at 41,558

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed mixed after a seesaw trade on Monday amid lack of domestic as well as global cues.

After swinging over 260 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 17.14 points, or 0.04%, lower at 41,558.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, closed 10.05 points, or 0.08%, higher at 12,255.85.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 0.99%, followed by SBI, TCS, HUL, Asian Paints and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were among the gainers

Analysts attributed this lacklustre trading pattern to the absence of any major trigger points in the market.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while those in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe started on a negative note.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat against the U.S. dollar at 71.34 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced marginally to $66.94 per barrel.

