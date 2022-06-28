Sensex, Nifty end marginally up amid recovery in global markets

Sensex settled up 16.17 points at 53,177.45; Nifty gained 18.15 points to 15,850.20

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close marginally up on Tuesday following fag-end buying in energy, IT and auto stocks and a recovery in global equities.

Posting gains for a fourth session in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled up 16.17 points or 0.03% at 53,177.45. During the day, it had declined 389.75 points or 0.73% to 52,771.53.

The NSE Nifty gained 18.15 points or 0.11% to 15,850.20.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong bounced back after initial decline and ended with gains.

European markets were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

The United States markets had ended lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.58% to $116.9 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹1,278.42 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.