Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended marginally down on September 27 tracking losses in metal, banking and financial stocks.

Investors also remained concerned over persistent foreign fund outflows, traders said.

Falling for the fifth consecutive session, the 30-share BSE index ended 37.70 points or 0.07% lower at 57,107.52. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 8.90 points or 0.05% to close at 17,007.40.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.25%, followed by Titan, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Nestle India are among the gainers.

Of the Sensex constituents, 18 stocks closed lower while 12 were in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul closed in positive territory.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.78% to $85.56 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, offloading shares worth ₹5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.