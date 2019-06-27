Markets

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on F&O expiry

BSE Sensex settled 5.67 points, or 0.01%, lower at 39,586.41; NSE Nifty slipped 6 points, or 0.05%, to end at 11,841.55

Domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally lower on June 27 after a highly volatile session as June derivatives contracts expired.

After swinging over 300 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 5.67 points, or 0.01%, lower at 39,586.41. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,817.22 and a low of 39,510.44.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 6 points, or 0.05%, to end at 11,841.55. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,911.15 and a low of 11,821.05.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, RIL, ITC, Infosys, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and Vedanta, shedding up to 2.26%.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95%.

According to traders, market witnessed heavy volatility as June futures and options (F&O) contracts expired.

The domestic market opened on a positive note and continued to trade with strong gains till noon amid positive cues from global markets ahead of the G-20 summit.

“However, post noon, market lost gains amid reports of heightening uncertainty over U.S.-Iran standoff after latter issued warning message to the U.S., adding to the volatility in later part of trade,” said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 3 paise to 69.11 against the U.S. dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.93% to $65.08 per barrel.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Equity markets in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals.

