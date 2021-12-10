Markets

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after choppy session

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Friday, led by losses in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid negative global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 20.46 points or 0.03% to end at 58,786.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 5.55 points or 0.03% to 17,511.30.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1%, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, SBI, M&M, TCS and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

Domestic equities gave positive returns this week amid easing concerns pertaining to the potential severity of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Sensex and Nifty gave positive returns of around 1.7% this week. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index outperformed the larger indices with gains ranging between 2-3% this week. The majority of the sectoral indices saw positive returns.

"Markets in the immediate term will keenly watch out for the actions on asset tapering and key policy rates in the upcoming US Federal Reserve meet," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.39% to $74.71 per barrel.


