ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

February 16, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Mumbai

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra jumped 5.58%, followed by Nestle, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv.

PTI

A screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Thursday amid volatility faced during the last minutes of trading hours.

The BSE Sensex eked out marginal gains of 44.42 points or 0.07% to settle at 61,319.51. During the day, it jumped 407.16 points or 0.66% to 61,682.25.

The NSE Nifty advanced 20 points or 0.11% to end at 18,035.85.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra jumped 5.58%, followed by Nestle, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

"The domestic market absorbed the buoyancy in the global market, led by IT stocks, while upstream oil companies gained as a result of the slash in windfall tax. After robust jobs data, strong retail sales numbers in the US showed proof of resilience in the US economy amidst concerns over elevated inflation numbers. However, the gains were capped by worries that a stronger economy would attract a tighter monetary policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The government has cut windfall profit tax on export of diesel and ATF to their lowest while also reducing the levy on domestically-produced crude in line with softening international oil prices, according to an official order.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net buyers as they bought shares worth ₹432.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Among Asian markets, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong ended higher, while China settled lower.

European markets were trading in the green. The U.S. markets had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.35% to $85.08 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US