Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher on F&O expiry

Mumbai

29 April 2021 16:13 IST

BSE Sensex finished 32.10 points or 0.06% higher at 49,765.94; NSE Nifty advanced 30.35 points or 0.20% to 14,894.90

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher as monthly derivatives expired on April 29 amid a largely positive trend in global equities.

After gyrating 840 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index finished 32.10 points or 0.06% higher at 49,765.94.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 30.35 points or 0.20% to 14,894.90.

Advertising

Advertising

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 7%, followed by Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, HCL Tech and L&T were among the laggards.

“Domestic equities traded mostly in positive territory amid high volatility on futures and options [F&O] expiry. Notably, benchmark Nifty breached 15,000 levels during initial hours, but it could not sustain to those levels,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Metal stocks were in focus on account of sustained price increase in ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Further, Reliance Industries remained in focus for second consecutive day ahead of 4QFY21 results.

Barring metals, financials and pharma, most of the key sectoral indices were in red, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Seoul was in the red.

Bourses in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.36% higher at $67.69 per barrel.