Sensex, Nifty end lower on deficit concerns

Stocks ended lower in a volatile trade amid expiry of December derivatives contracts and on fears that the government going for additional borrowing could upset fiscal deficit calculations.

The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day’s high of 34,023.65, succumbed to profit-booking and settled lower by 63.78 points, or 0.19 %, at 33,848.03. The gauge had lost 99 in the previous session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also ended down 12.85 points, or 0.12 %, at 10,477.90. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,534.55 and 10,460.45.

Squaring-up of positions by participants following the end of December series contracts in the derivatives segment and a mixed trend at other global markets after an oil rally weighed on sentiment, traders said.