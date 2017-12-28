Sensex, Nifty end lower on deficit concerns

Stocks ended lower in a volatile trade amid expiry of December derivatives contracts and on fears that the government going for additional borrowing could upset fiscal deficit calculations.
The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day’s high of 34,023.65, succumbed to profit-booking and settled lower by 63.78 points, or 0.19 %, at 33,848.03. The gauge had lost 99 in the previous session.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also ended down 12.85 points, or 0.12 %, at 10,477.90. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,534.55 and 10,460.45.
Squaring-up of positions by participants following the end of December series contracts in the derivatives segment and a mixed trend at other global markets after an oil rally weighed on sentiment, traders said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor