Sensex, Nifty end lower in see-saw session

Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai: February 16, 2022 16:30 IST
Updated: February 16, 2022 16:30 IST

The BSE gauge Sensex closed below the key 58,000-level after a highly volatile session on Wednesday, dragged lower mainly by banking, metal and auto shares.

The 30-share benchmark swung nearly 800 points during the session before closing at 57,996.68 -- marking a loss of 145.37 points or 0.25%.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty swung between gains and losses before settling 30.25 points or 0.17% lower at 17,322.20.

On the Sensex chart, NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Bjaja Finance were among the major laggards. Of the index constituents, 22 shares closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses closed with significant gains as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine dissipated.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.19% to $93.06 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth $2,298.76 crore, according to stock exchange data.

