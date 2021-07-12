Sensex, Nifty end flat

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.50 points lower at 52,372.69, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 2.80 points at 15,692.60.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note after a volatile session on Monday, following a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03% lower at 52,372.69, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 2.80 points or 0.02% higher at 15,692.60.

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping around 1%, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 74.58 against the U.S. dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.47% lower at $74.44 per barrel.