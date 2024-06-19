GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty end flat after hitting record high levels

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 36.45 points or 0.05% to settle at a new closing high of 77,337.59. During the day, it soared 550.49 points or 0.71% to hit the fresh lifetime peak of 77,851.63.

Published - June 19, 2024 04:36 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the gainers.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on June 19 after hitting new lifetime peaks during the session on the emergence of profit-taking amid a lack of immediate triggers. In a volatile trade, profit booking in consumer durables, capital goods and energy shares negated strong gains in banking and financial stocks.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 36.45 points or 0.05% to settle at a new closing high of 77,337.59. During the day, it soared 550.49 points or 0.71% to hit the fresh lifetime peak of 77,851.63.

The NSE Nifty ended at 23,516, down 41.90 points or 0.18%. Intra-day, it rose 106.1 points or 0.45% to hit a new record of 23,664.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the gainers.

On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled higher, while Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading lower in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on June 18. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,569.40 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.22% to $85.14 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 308.37 points or 0.40% to settle at 77,301.14 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 92.30 points or 0.39% to hit a record closing high of 23,557.90.

