Sensex, Nifty eke out marginal gains in early trade

August 31, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed volatility in early trade on Thursday (August 31) and gained marginally as investors await firmer global cues and GDP numbers.

Economic reports from the U.S. indicate a slowdown in growth which could mean that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not go for aggressive rate hikes. The U.S. GDP rose 2.1% in the second quarter of this year, lower than estimated earlier, according to analysts.

On Thursday, the 30-share Sensex rose 49.13 points or 0.08% to 65,136.38 points while the broader Nifty inched up 4.25 points or 0.02% to 19,351.70 points.

The indices started off on a positive note, then declined and recouped the lost ground to trade in the green.

Majority of the Sensex stocks were in the positive territory, with Jio Financial Services gaining 4.98% while Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank rising more than 1%.

In the Nifty pack, as many as 29 shares were trading in the green.

Asian markets were witnessing mixed trends, with Japan gaining marginally while Hong Kong and China slipped.

On Wednesday, most of the European markets closed lower while the U.S. market ended in the positive territory.

In a pre-market note, Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said the market will focus on August series F&O expiry and domestic Q1 GDP data to be release post market, among other data.

Brent crude futures were marginally down at $85.74 per barrel.

On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of domestic equities as they offloaded shares worth ₹494.68 crore.

