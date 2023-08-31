HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty eke out marginal gains in early trade

Sensex rose 49.13 points to 65,136.38; Nifty inched up 4.25 points

August 31, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Majority of the Sensex stocks were in the positive territory, with Jio Financial Services gaining 4.98% while Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank rising more than 1%. File

Majority of the Sensex stocks were in the positive territory, with Jio Financial Services gaining 4.98% while Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank rising more than 1%. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed volatility in early trade on Thursday (August 31) and gained marginally as investors await firmer global cues and GDP numbers.

Economic reports from the U.S. indicate a slowdown in growth which could mean that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not go for aggressive rate hikes. The U.S. GDP rose 2.1% in the second quarter of this year, lower than estimated earlier, according to analysts.

On Thursday, the 30-share Sensex rose 49.13 points or 0.08% to 65,136.38 points while the broader Nifty inched up 4.25 points or 0.02% to 19,351.70 points.

The indices started off on a positive note, then declined and recouped the lost ground to trade in the green.

Majority of the Sensex stocks were in the positive territory, with Jio Financial Services gaining 4.98% while Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank rising more than 1%.

In the Nifty pack, as many as 29 shares were trading in the green.

Asian markets were witnessing mixed trends, with Japan gaining marginally while Hong Kong and China slipped.

On Wednesday, most of the European markets closed lower while the U.S. market ended in the positive territory.

In a pre-market note, Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said the market will focus on August series F&O expiry and domestic Q1 GDP data to be release post market, among other data.

Brent crude futures were marginally down at $85.74 per barrel.

On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of domestic equities as they offloaded shares worth ₹494.68 crore.

Related Topics

stock exchanges / market and exchange / financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.