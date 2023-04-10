Sensex, Nifty eke out gains in volatile trade, rise for 6th day

April 10, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains in volatile trade on April 10, extending the winning streak to a sixth day even as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the start of quarterly earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended marginally up by 13.54 points or 0.02% to 59,846.51. During the day, it climbed 276.14 points or 0.46% to 60,109.11.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.90 points or 0.14% to finish at 17,624.05.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors ended with over 5% gains. Wipro, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies were among the other major winners.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Japan ended in the green, while Shanghai settled lower.

The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Thursday. The stock markets in the U.S. were closed on April 7 for Good Friday.

"The positive quarterly business updates from auto and real estate firms caused strong movements in their respective sectors, but the overall mood was slightly dampened by solid U.S. job data, which raised fears of further rate hikes by the Fed.

"The release of inflation data in India and the U.S., along with the FOMC minutes, have now become crucial in determining the market trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex climbed 143.66 points or 0.24% to settle at 59,832.97 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 42.10 points or 0.24% to finish at 17,599.15.

Equity markets were closed on April 7 on account of Good Friday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.06% to $85.19 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought equities worth ₹475.81 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.