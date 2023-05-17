ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty drop for second day on selling in IT, tech shares

May 17, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Mumbai

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Steel, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

PTI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second straight day on Wednesday due to intense selling in IT, banking and tech stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 371.83 points or 0.60% to close at 61,560.64 after a flat start. During the day, it tumbled 592.37 points or 0.95% to 61,340.10.

The NSE Nifty declined 104.75 points or 0.57% to settle at 18,181.75.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"In response to weak global sentiments, domestic investors remained cautious as the US market grappled with recession concerns led by recent economic data indicating slowdown. The US retail sales figures for April reflected a decrease in demand, and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations further dampened market sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Steel, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the gainers.

"Markets lingered in negative territory as cautious investors continued to book profit after the recent spike. The subdued economic readings coming in from the US and China once again raise concerns of a slowing economy and hence recession fears, which is making investors jittery about the future," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.25%, while the midcap index dipped 0.16%.

Among the indices, realty declined 1.29%, teck fell by 0.89%, utilities (0.82%), IT (0.79%), oil & gas (0.60%) and telecommunication (0.57%).

FMCG, industrials, auto, services were the gainers.

In Asia, Seoul and Tokyo markets ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. market ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth ₹1,406.86 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12% to $74.82 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark had declined 413.24 points or 0.66% to settle at 61,932.47. The Nifty went lower by 112.35 points or 0.61% to end at 18,286.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US