GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty decline over 1% led by sell off in auto, steel stocks

Updated - August 03, 2024 02:24 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reversing the bullish trend, benchmark stock indices on Friday slipped by more than 1% led by sell off in auto and steel stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a decline of 885.60 points, or 1.08%, to 80,981.95. The Sensex stocks that lost the most included Maruti down 4.63%, Tata Motors (4.17%), JSW Steel (3.66%), Tata Steel (2.97%), L&T (2.91%) and M&M (2.84%). The NSE Nifty-50 index, too, fell 293.20 points, or 1.17%, to 24.717.70, a day after it had crossed the 25,000-point mark.  Most sectors mirrored the benchmark’s decline and the broader indices also fell each losing half a percent, an analyst said. Commenting on the fall Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities said, “Today, our markets followed the trend of world equity markets, which closed with a massive drop in the last few days. They were down due to weak economy-related data as well as disappointing quarterly numbers. However, our markets held up relatively better than world markets, which fell by over 1.50%.” 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.