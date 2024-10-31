GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty decline on unabated foreign fund outflows, selling in IT stocks

Falling for the second day in a row, the BSE Sensex tumbled 553.12 points or 0.69% to settle at 79,389.06. During the day, it slumped 654.25 points or 0.81% to 79,287.93

Published - October 31, 2024 04:35 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
An illuminated view of the BSE building ahead of the Diwali festival, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

An illuminated view of the BSE building ahead of the Diwali festival, in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the second day on Thursday dragged down by losses in IT stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Falling for the second day in a row, the BSE Sensex tumbled 553.12 points or 0.69% to settle at 79,389.06. During the day, it slumped 654.25 points or 0.81% to 79,287.93.

The NSE Nifty fell by 135.50 points or 0.56% to 24,205.35.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki were the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Larsen & Toubro jumped over 6% after the infrastructure major posted a 5% rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹3,395 crore in the September 2024 quarter on account of higher income.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma were also among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹4,613.65 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the green.

European markets were trading in the red. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

"Markets traded under pressure on monthly expiry day, slipping over half a per cent. Early weakness in IT majors weighed on sentiment, with other sectors joining the decline later in the session. However, resilience in select heavyweight stocks helped limit the overall losses," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.36% to $72.81 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark tumbled 426.85 points or 0.53% to settle at 79,942.18 on Wednesday. The Nifty dropped 126 points or 0.51% to 24,340.85.

Published - October 31, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.