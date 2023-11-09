ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty decline on sustained foreign fund outflows

November 09, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.13 points to 64,873.48. The Nifty dipped 34.35 points to 19,409.15.

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on November 9 amid continuous foreign fund outflows and mixed trends from global markets.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Infosys and JSW Steel were the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in positive territory, while Hong Kong quoted lower. The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23% to $79.72 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹84.55 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark advanced 33.21 points or 0.05% to settle at 64,975.61 on Wednesday. The broader Nifty went up by 36.80 points or 0.19% to 19,443.50.

