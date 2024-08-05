ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty crash in-line with selling pressure in global markets on U.S. growth fears

Updated - August 05, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 11:29 am IST - Mumbai

Sensex tanked to 78,580.46 in early trade and Nifty tumbled to 24,228.05

PTI

A screen displays stock numbers outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on August 5 in line with extremely weak trends in global markets amid fears of a slowdown in the U.S .economy and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,401.49 points to 78,580.46 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tumbled 489.65 points to 24,228.05.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Maruti and Reliance Industries were the biggest laggards.

Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever were trading in the positive territory.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading sharply lower while Shanghai quoted higher.

The U.S. markets ended significantly lower on August 2.

"The rally in the global stock markets has been driven mainly by consensus expectations of a soft landing for the U.S. economy. This expectation is now under threat with the fall in U.S. job creation in July and the sharp rise in the U.S. unemployment rate to 4.3%. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also are a contributing factor," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,310 crore on August 2, according to exchange data.

“Anxiety remains high, especially after August 2nd’s unexpectedly weak U.S. July jobs report, suggesting that volatility will be the hallmark of the day,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.35% to $77.08 a barrel.

Amid widespread selling pressure, the BSE benchmark plunged 885.60 points or 1.08% to close at 80,981.95 on August 2. The broader Nifty of NSE dropped 293.20 points or 1.17% to end at 24,717.70.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

