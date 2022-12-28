Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in range-bound trade

December 28, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in a range-bound trade on Wednesday due to profit taking by investors after two straight days of gains amid mixed global trends and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share Sensex declined 17.15 points or 0.03% to settle at 60,910.28. During the day, it declined 213.66 points or 0.35% to 60,713.77.

The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 9.80 points or 0.05% to end at 18,122.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Maruti were among the winners.

"The benchmark indices traded dull and ended almost flat amid mixed cues. After the initial downtick, the Nifty spent the entire day in a narrow band however the tone was on the positive side, thanks to buying select index majors," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.45% and midcap index gained 0.23%.

Among sectoral indices, oil and gas advanced 1.26% while energy climbed 1.22 %. Utilities (1.18%), power (1.15%), auto (0.70%) and consumer discretionary (0.68%) also closed higher.

Financial Services, telecommunication, bankex, metal and teck were the laggards.

"Market wavered between gains and losses with investors taking their position around the flatline as mixed global cues troubled them to take a firm one-sided move," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower, while Hong Kong settled in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Markets in the U.S. ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.74% to $83.71 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹867.65 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.