HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty close lower as oil, banking stocks decline

UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Nestle and HDFC were among the major winners.

January 12, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with losses in a choppy trade on Thursday as investors preferred a cautious approach ahead of inflation and industrial production data to be released later in the day.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also hit the investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 147.47 points or 0.25% to settle at 59,958.03. During the day, it declined 473.18 points or 0.78% to 59,632.32.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21% to close at 17,858.20.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were among the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Nestle and HDFC were among the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

"The U.S. inflation data expected tonight will be market moving," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.41% to $83.01 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹3,208.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.