Sensex, Nifty close lower amid massive selling in heavyweight stocks, mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the sixth straight session on Monday (October 7, 2024) due to heavy selling in bellwether stocks including HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed trends in the global markets and outflow of foreign funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falling for the sixth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78% to settle at 81,050. During the day, it plummeted 962.39 points or 1.17% to 80,726.06.

The NSE Nifty slumped 218.85 points or 0.87% to end at 24,795.75.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, NTPC, State Bank of India, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra defied the trend.

“The Indian markets have entered a consolidation phase with high risk of underperforming to Asian peers. This phase is marked by significant corrections in the broader market due to premium valuations. There is notable global arbitrage activity, with Chinese markets attracting substantial inflows driven by its attractive valuations and stimulus measures,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global oil benchmark Brent crude surged 2.09% to $79.68 a barrel.

European markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday (October 7, 2024).

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul settled higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall Street ended with gains on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Investors are reassessing their portfolio positions and FIIs outflows are exacerbated. Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, the surging oil prices pose a further challenge to the domestic economy in the short term, Mr. Nair added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,896.95 crore on Friday (October 4, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,905.08 crore, according to exchange data.

On Friday (October 4, 2024), the BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points to settle at a three-week low of 81,688.45, while NSE Nifty slumped 235.50 points to 25,014.60.

Last week, the BSE Sensex tanked 3,883.4 points, or 4.53%, and the Nifty slumped 1,164.35 points or 4.44%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.