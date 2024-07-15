GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty close at record high levels on gains in PSU banks

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.52 points or 0.18% to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86. The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35% to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.

Published - July 15, 2024 04:27 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners.

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels on July 15 helped by fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in State Bank of India.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.52 points or 0.18% to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86. During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42% to hit a high of 80,862.54.

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35% to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70. During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54% to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05.

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai settled higher while Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on July 12.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹4,021.60 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18% to $85.15 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 622 points or 0.78% to settle at 80,519.34 on Friday. Nifty surged 186.20 points or 0.77% to settle at 24,502.15.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / financial markets / market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.