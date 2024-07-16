GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sensex, Nifty close at record high levels for 3rd day in a row

BSE Sensex climbed 51.69 points or 0.06% to settle at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55

Published - July 16, 2024 04:38 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image of a traffic signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange’s on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets

Representational image of a traffic signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange’s on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty settled at record high levels in their third straight day of gains on Tuesday following buying in FMCG, telecom and select IT shares and FII inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 51.69 points or 0.06% to settle at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55. During the day, it advanced 233.44 points or 0.28% to hit a fresh record high of 80,898.30.

The NSE Nifty went up by 26.30 points or 0.11% to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,613. Intra-day, it rallied 74.55 points or 0.30 to hit a new record peak of 24,661.25.

Sensex and Nifty have been on a record-breaking run since Friday as foreign investors have turned buyers in the Indian equities ahead of the presentation of the Union budget for 2024-25. Encouraging quarterly results by blue-chips have also supported the rally despite high valuation concerns, according to analysts.

Among Sensex shares, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, ITC and Asian Paints were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,684.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled higher, while Hong Kong ended lower amid dovish comments from the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstering hopes of a rate cut by September.

European markets were trading lower. U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.80% to $84.13 a barrel.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark climbed 145.52 points or 0.18% to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86. The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35% to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.

Markets will remain closed on Wednesday for Muharram.

financial markets

