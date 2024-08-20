Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), which was in line with optimism in global markets and steady investments by retail investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 338.21 points to 80,762.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 87.65 points to 24,660.30.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Much of the strength and rally at Dalal Street is in the backdrop of steady SIP flows by retail investors. Global factors will be keenly watched as local investors would be eyeing the July FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting minutes to be released on Wednesday," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,667.46 crore on Monday (August 19, 2024), according to exchange data. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,802.92 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.79% to $77.05 a barrel.

In a range-bound trade, the BSE benchmark on Monday slipped 12.16 points or 0.02% to settle at 80,424.68. The NSE Nifty edged up 31.50 points or 0.13% to 24,572.65 in a volatile trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.