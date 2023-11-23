HamberMenu
Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade

30-share BSE Sensex advances 182.62 points to 66,205.86; Nifty climbs 54.35 points to 19,866.20

November 23, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A man walks past the new logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File

A man walks past the new logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on November 23 in tandem with a rally in the U.S. markets and drop in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 182.62 points to 66,205.86 in early trade, extending its previous day’s gain. The Nifty climbed 54.35 points to 19,866.20.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro, Asian Paints, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and ITC were the major gainers.

UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai traded in the green while Seoul and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended with gains on November 22.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.33% to $80.87 a barrel.

“The 10-year U.S. bond yield hovering around 4.40% and the declining volume of FII selling augur well for the market,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹306.56 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 92.47 points or 0.14% to settle at 66,023.24 on Wednesday. The Nifty edged higher by 28.45 points or 0.14% to 19,811.85.

