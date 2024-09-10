ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on rally in global markets, foreign fund inflows

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:08 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.68 points to 81,801.22 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 78.4 points to 25,014.80

PTI

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) tracking a rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the biggest gainers.

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.

The U,S. markets ended significantly higher on Monday (September 9, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,176.55 crore on Monday (September 9, 2024), according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth ₹1,757.02 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.08% to $71.78 a barrel.

"With an overnight rebound on Wall Street, strong net buying from both FIIs and DIIs, and sluggish oil prices, bullish traders are expected to pursue bargains," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 375.61 points or 0.46% to settle at 81,559.54 on Monday (September 9, 2024). The NSE Nifty went up by 84.25 points or 0.34% to finish at 24,936.40 after three days of fall.

