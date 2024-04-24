ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on firm global market trends

April 24, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 242.49 points to 73,980.94 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 63 points to 22,431.

PTI

From the Sensex basket, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on April 24, taking their winning momentum to the fourth day running, amid a rally in global markets.

From the Sensex basket, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the major gainers. IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. Wall Street ended with gains on April 23.

"The ability of bull markets to climb all walls of worries is being demonstrated by the ongoing bull market, which has shrugged off all headwinds, be it geopolitical or economic. The Middle East tensions had only a temporary impact on the market," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed marginally by 0.02% to $88.44 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,044.54 crore on April 23, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark ended 89.83 points or 0.12% higher at 73,738.45 on Tuesday. Trimming most of its early gains, the NSE Nifty ended 31.60 points or 0.14% up at 22,368.

