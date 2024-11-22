 />
Sensex, Nifty bounce back in early trade after sharp fall in previous session

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 506.58 points to 77,662.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 162.9 points to 23,512.80

Updated - November 22, 2024 11:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the 30-share Sensex pack, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were the biggest gainers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Friday (November 22, 2024) after falling sharply in the previous session driven by value buying at lower levels and a rally in blue-chip bank stocks.

Buying by domestic institutional investors and firm trends in U.S. markets also added to the recovery in domestic equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 506.58 points to 77,662.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 162.9 points to 23,512.80.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

U.S. charges Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials

Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Sun Pharma were the major laggards. Eight of the ten listed Adani group firms were trading lower during the morning trade, extending their previous day's fall, after billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani was charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹5,320.68 crore on Thursday (November 21, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹4,200.16 crore, according to exchange data.

Gautam Adani US Indictment: Who are the seven others charged with defrauding American investors?

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The U.S. markets ended higher on Thursday (November 21, 2024.) Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26% to $74.42 a barrel.

On Thursday (November 21, 2024), the BSE benchmark tanked 422.59 points or 0.54% to settle at 77,155.79 points. The Nifty slumped 168.60 points or 0.72% to 23,349.90.

Published - November 22, 2024 11:07 am IST

