HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty bounce back from intra-day lows; settle higher on fag-end buying

Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Nestle, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers.

May 25, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
People walk past an electronic signage displayed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File

People walk past an electronic signage displayed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices bounced back from intra-day lows to settle in positive territory on Thursday helped by fag-end buying.

In a volatile trade amid the monthly derivatives expiry, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 98.84 points or 0.16% to settle at 61,872.62. During the day, it hit a high of 61,934.01 and a low of 61,484.66.

The NSE Nifty gained 35.75 points or 0.20% to end at 18,321.15 after beginning the trade on a weak note.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Nestle, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers.

Wipro, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. market ended lower on Wednesday.

"On the day of monthly expiry, the Indian stocks traded with high volatility," said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

The Sensex fell 208.01 points or 0.34% to settle at 61,773.78 on Wednesday. The Nifty declined 62.60 points or 0.34% to end at 18,285.40.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.14% to $77.47 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth ₹1,185.84 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges / foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.