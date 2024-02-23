Sensex, Nifty advance in early trade on positive global cues

February 23, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Mumbai

Key equity indices rose in early trade on February 23 as Sensex advanced nearly 100 points amid a global rally in stocks boosting investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14% to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08% to 22,235.75 points. Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green. In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1%.

The global rally, mainly spurred by the U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp's strong quarterly earnings, has pushed markets in the U.S., Europe and Japan to record levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex and Nifty surged on February 22, with the latter touching its all-time high closing level of 22,217.45 points.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said Asian stocks extended their gains on February 23, fuelled by the global rally in equities that has seen share markets from the U.S. to Europe and Japan hit all-time highs. In Asia, Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2%.

"U.S. stocks surged on February 22, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes setting another round of records and the Nasdaq finishing just shy of its first record close since 2021, after Nvidia Corp's blowout earnings unleashed a wave of optimism that drove global markets higher," Mr. Jasani said.

In the domestic market, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded securities worth ₹1,410.05 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.